COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Oct. 6

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: Oct. 6, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 129,826; Death toll now at 6,838

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Oct. 5, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 7,467,186 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 835,507 cases Texas - 794,319 cases Florida - 717,874 cases New York - 465,515 cases Georgia - 323,714 cases Illinois - 306,088 cases Arizona - 221,070 cases North Carolina - 219,754 cases New Jersey - 208,713 cases Tennessee - 203,699 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s report: Texas saw the largest increase of all states in the last week, reporting over 27,000 new cases. California remains #1 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 20,000 new cases. Florida remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 13,000 new cases.

Illinois is reporting a significant increase of over 12,500 new COVID-19 cases since last week. North Carolina also recorded a significant increase in cases, reporting more than 10,500 since last week.

Though not listed above, Wisconsin saw a significant increase in the last week, reporting over 14,000 new cases since our last report.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 1,000-6,000 new cases since last week. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 68 new cases (Vermont) to 2,100 new cases (Montana) since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 210,464 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 33,214 deaths Texas - 16,437 deaths California - 16,171 deaths New Jersey - 16,138 deaths Florida - 14,712 deaths Massachusetts - 9,530 deaths Illinois - 9,054 deaths Pennsylvania - 8,207 deaths Georgia - 7,192 deaths Michigan - 7,139 deaths

Since last week’s report: Texas jumped from #3 to #2 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 530 new deaths. California jumped from #4 to #3 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 390 new deaths since last week. Florida remains #5 in the country and is reporting an increase of nearly 570 new deaths since last week.

Georgia jumped from #10 to #9 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 200 new deaths since last week. Illinois remains #7 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 170 new deaths.

Though not listed above, Tennessee, Ohio and North Carolina are each reporting significant increases of about 150 new COVID-19 deaths since last week.

Some states like Wyoming and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

