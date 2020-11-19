62ºF

National

White House coronavirus task force holds news briefing

Coronavirus spread worsens throughout US

Tags: White House, White House Coronavirus Task Force, Coronavirus Task Force, Coronavirus Pandemic, Trump Administration, Mike Pence, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID, Health, Public Health, National News, National, News
White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the U.S. Department of Education July 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Vice President Pence and the task force members discussed the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of nation's schools in the Fall. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the U.S. Department of Education July 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Vice President Pence and the task force members discussed the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of nation's schools in the Fall. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Members of the White House coronavirus task force held a news briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This live stream has ended.

The news conference comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the U.S.

Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the U.S. has doubled in the past month and set new records every day this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,000 were hospitalized with the virus.

More: ‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued recommendations on Thursday urging Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving or spend the holiday with people outside of their household.

Continue reading

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.