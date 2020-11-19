White House coronavirus task force holds news briefing

WASHINGTON – Members of the White House coronavirus task force held a news briefing on Thursday afternoon to discuss the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This live stream has ended.

The news conference comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the U.S.

Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages across the U.S. at an unrelenting pace and the confirmed death toll surpasses 250,000. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the U.S. has doubled in the past month and set new records every day this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,000 were hospitalized with the virus.

More: ‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also issued recommendations on Thursday urging Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving or spend the holiday with people outside of their household.

Continue reading