Recently married couple separated for 30 more days due to extension of US-Canadian border closure

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A recently married couple found out they will be separated for at least another month as the extension of the United States-Canada border closure keeps the husband in Sterling Heights and the wife in Windsor.

It was announced Tuesday that the U.S.-Canada border will be closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.

Back in March, Mike Perri’s company told him he could work from home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He packed a few things and went to Windsor to be with his wife, Jasmyne Perri.

Then, the border shut down. Mike has since returned to Sterling Heights, and the couple has no idea when they’ll be able to see each other again.

“It’s been really difficult," Jasmyne said. “I feel like a piece of my heart is missing.”

“Tell her I said hi and I love her,” Mike said when he spoke with Local 4.

He’s in Sterling Heights and she’s in Windsor. They’re separated by only 30 miles, but the international border keeps them apart due to the pandemic.

“There’s so many families that are apart right now that have been apart for months and haven’t been able to see each other,” Jasmyne said.

Hours before Local 4 spoke with the couple, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the closure would be extended until late July.

“They just tack on another month,” Mike said. “They wait until a week ahead of when it’s supposed to open.”

The American and Canadian lovebirds met online three years ago. Their first date was at Little Caesars Arena for a Detroit Red Wings game.

They got married last February in Livonia.

“We did coney dogs and Better Made potato chips for the Detroit aspect and then we had a poutine bar and All Dressed chips for the Canadian side,” Mike said.

While the world stopped, the Perris kept planning for their future. They bought a home in St. Clair Shores, and they’re set to close on it Thursday.

“I haven’t even been able to see my house," Jasmyne said. “It’s really frustrating and it’s really -- it’s difficult because it’s taking a toll on our relationship and I kind of just feel like I’m left out.”

“I’m excited and gung ho about the renovations and trying to send pictures of paint colors and floor stain colors and it’s just not the same as her being here,” Mike said.

They’re grateful technology can allow them to stay connected but desperate to have a sense of when they can be together again.

“We’re trying to plan our future and line things up and it’s just tough,” Mike said.

“I happen to have found my soulmate and somebody who lived in a different country, so things are really hard for us,” Jasmyne said. “Words can’t even describe how much I miss him. I just cant wait until I can just hug him one more time, and I have no idea when that’s going to happen.”