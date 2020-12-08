Live stream: Biden introduces nominees for his health care team

NationalLive stream: Biden introduces nominees for his health care teamPublished: December 8, 2020, 9:09 amTags: Joe Biden, Health, Nominees, Live Stream, Health Team, White House, President, US, NationalPresident-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)Watch live coverage as President-elect Joe Biden introduces his nominees and appointees to his health team.Watch live at 1:40 p.m.: Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.