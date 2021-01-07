President-elect Biden introduces Department of Justice nominees

President-elect Joe Biden held a live event Thursday to introduce key nominees to serve in his administration’s Department of Justice just one day after chaos consumed the Capitol in Washington.

UPDATE: Biden names Judge Merrick Garland as Attorney General after Obama-era Supreme Court snub

President Donald Trump now says there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and after a day of violence when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump says in a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

He adds: “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

Congress has formally validated Joe Biden’s presidential election victory on a day that saw a time-honored ceremony become a nightmare of unprecedented political terror.

