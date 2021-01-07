Schumer calls for immediate removal of President Trump by way of 25th Amendment

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, before his meeting with Transportation Secretary-designate Pete Buttigieg. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump from office.

In a statement released Thursday, the day after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol during Electoral College proceedings, Schumer said the “president should not hold office one day longer.”

The removal is being sought through the use of the 25th Amendment.

.⁦@SenSchumer⁩ out with a statement calling for the the president’s removal through the 25th amendment pic.twitter.com/lQD011yDmT — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 7, 2021

The 25th Amendment, proposed by Congress and ratified by the states in the aftermath of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

After the events Wednesday, lawmakers began calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Michigan lawmakers joined representatives around the country in asking Pence to invoke the amendment and assume Trump’s duties as president for the remainder of his term.

