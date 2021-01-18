Tracking total COVID deaths per state on Jan. 17, 2021

This photo provided by the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner shows Elizabeth "Liz" Napoles, right, works alongside with National Guardsmen who are helping to process the COVID-19 deaths to be placed into temporary storage at LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner Office on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Los Angeles. More than 500 people are dying each day in California because of the coronavirus. The death toll has prompted state officials to send more refrigerated trailers to local governments to act as makeshift morgues. State officials said Friday they have helped distribute 98 refrigerated trailers to help county coroners store dead bodies. (LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner via AP)

Of the world’s 2 million COVID deaths, nearly 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of Jan. 17, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on Jan. 17, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Jan. 17, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 397,494 -- the highest in the world.

