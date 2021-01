Tracking total COVID cases per state on Jan. 17, 2021

Nurse Amanda Miller (right) assists nurse Kristyna Saja as she dons personal protective equipment prior to caring for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Sharp Grossmont Hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 5, 2020 in La Mesa, California.

More than a quarter of the world’s 94.4 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of Jan. 17, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

Local: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 17, 2021

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on Jan. 17, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Jan. 17, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 23,923,062 -- the highest in the world.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.