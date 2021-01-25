Tracking total COVID deaths per state on Jan. 24, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chaplain Kristin Michealsen holds the hand of a deceased COVID-19 patient while talking on the phone with the patient's family member at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. "I have never seen this much of death and suffering," said Michealsen, who has been a chaplain for 13 years. "I often tell families that I'm holding their loved one's hand when they can't and that I am with them when they are dying when they can't be." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Of the world’s 2.1 million COVID deaths, nearly 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of Jan. 24, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Local: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 24, 2021

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on Jan. 24, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

Compare the data above to last week’s report here.

Graph: See how COVID cases compare in all 50 states here

As of Jan. 24 at 7:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 419,097 -- the highest in the world.

More: Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 24, 2021