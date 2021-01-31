Tracking total COVID deaths per state on Jan. 31, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, left, of Emergency Ambulance Service, and paramedic Trenton Amaro prepare to unload a COVID-19 patient from an ambulance in Placentia, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. EMTs and paramedics have always dealt with life and death -- they make split-second decisions about patient care, which hospital to race to, the best and fastest way to save someone, and now they're just a breath away from becoming the patient themselves. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Of the world’s 2.2 million COVID deaths, nearly 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of Jan. 31, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on Jan. 31, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Jan. 31 at 2:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 440,652 -- the highest in the world.

