Tracking total COVID cases per state on Jan. 31, 2021

More than 25% of the world’s 102.8 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of Jan. 31, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on Jan. 31, 2021.

As of Jan. 31 at 2:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 26,130,009 -- the highest in the world.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.