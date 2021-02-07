Tracking total COVID deaths per state on Feb. 7, 2021

Of the world’s 2.3 million COVID deaths, nearly 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of Feb. 7 according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.
Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on Feb. 7, 2021.
As of Feb. 7 at 3:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 463,188 -- the highest in the world.
