Tracking total COVID deaths per state on Feb. 7, 2021

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, a hospital worker places a "COVID Patient" sticker on a body bag holding a deceased patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Coronavirus hospitalizations are falling across the United States, but deaths have remained stubbornly high. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Of the world’s 2.3 million COVID deaths, nearly 20 percent have taken place in the United States as of Feb. 7 according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus death count for each state in the U.S. on Feb. 7, 2021.

To see specific death counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Feb. 7 at 3:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 463,188 -- the highest in the world.

