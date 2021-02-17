Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died at age 70.

Limbaugh announced last year that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,” he said at the time.

Limbaugh said his cancer diagnosis was confirmed by two medical institutions in late January after he experienced his only symptom so far, shortness of breath, on his Jan. 12 birthday weekend.

The announcement of his death was first made Wednesday on the radio by his wife. It was then announced on his website with the message: “In Loving Memory of Rush Hudson Limbaugh III; The Greatest of All Time.”

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address last year. He was a staunch supporter of President Trump.

