Disney says Disney+ streaming service now tops 100 million paid subscribers

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday its streaming service Disney+ now has more than 100 million paid subscribers worldwide.

Disney+ was launched in the United States back in November 2019, just in time for the 2019 holiday season. It is now available in more than 50 countries.

The announcement Tuesday about the Disney+ subscription milestone was made during a Disney annual shareholders meeting. Disney’s stock price (DIS) reached $200 a share this week. It was trading at about $196 a share on Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, Disney is enjoying another hit on the streaming service, “WandaVision.” It’s a series based on Marvel Comics characters.

