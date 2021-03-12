Live stream: President Biden speaks on anniversary of COVID shutdown

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Johnson and Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky, and Merck Chairman and CEO Kenneth Frazier, speaks at an event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Tuesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first prime-time speech since taking office.

Biden is aiming to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

Watch live at 8 p.m. Thursday:

Earlier Thursday, Biden signed a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

Biden originally planned to sign the bill on Friday, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.

“We want to move as fast as possible,” tweeted White House chief of staff Ron Klain. He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

