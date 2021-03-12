US tops 100M doses of COVID-19 vaccine in arms

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. The European Commission has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to tackle a surge of coronavirus clusters that have prompted border restrictions. The doses are expected to be delivered before the end of March. The EU's executive arm is worried by the worsening situation in several areas, mainly due to the spread of new variants. It also does not want virus clusters to prompt more border restrictions. The EU has cited Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany as places where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

The U.S. has reached a milestone for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, surpassing the 100 million dose mark on Friday afternoon.

CDC data shows the U.S. has administered 101,128,005 doses, as of 2:06 p.m. on March 12, with 13.5% of adults 18 and older fully vaccinated.

Nearly one third of adults 65 and older are fully vaccinated, with 61% having received at least one dose.

The milestone comes as President Biden pushes states to offer vaccines to all adults by May, as supply continues to increase among the three authorized vaccines. Biden campaigned on 100 million doses in his first 100 days.

Michigan plans to allow all adults to sign up for vaccinations starting on April 5, with Ford Field serving as a mass vaccination site.

More: Here is Michigan’s updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule: Who is eligible and when

Ad

Biden announced an expansion of other efforts to speed vaccinations, including deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and allowing more people — such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists — to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

Biden added that his administration is planning to launch a nationwide website to help people find doses, saying it would address frustrations so that there would be “no more searching day and night for an appointment.”

More: Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’