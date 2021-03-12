Here is Michigan’s updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule: Who is eligible and when

FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The state of Michigan announced Friday, March 12 that every resident 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Moreover, starting March 22 people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians, will be eligible for the vaccine. March 22 originally was the date that vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up would be allowed. However, that’s now expanding to the select residents 16 and up.

Here’s the state’s updated vaccination implementation schedule:

By March 1 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are frontline essential workers in the food processing and agricultural industries.

By March 8 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up with medical conditions and/or disabilities, as well as caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special health care needs (part of Phase 1C Groups B and C).

By March 22 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

By April 5, 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of all people aged 16 and up who were not previously eligible.

Michigan's estimated schedule for first doses administered as of March 12, 021 (MDHHS)

View PDF: Michigan’s vaccination phases and priority groups

“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a news release. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy. Nearly one million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. It is essential to getting our country back to normal, so that we can all hug our families, get back to work, go to restaurants, send our kids to school, play sports and get together again. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid large indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”

Ad

Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said Friday more than 2.7 million doses of the COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan, “and we are well on our way to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up.”

Pregnant women should consult doctor

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said while there is not currently data on the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s, Moderna’s, or Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women, the CDC has recommended that pregnant women may be offered the vaccine within the priority group they fit in, upon consultation with their medical provider.

From the CDC: Information about COVID-19 Vaccines for People who Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding