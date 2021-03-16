When will you get your stimulus payment? Here’s how to track the $1,400

Stimulus checks started rolling into bank accounts over the weekend but there are still a lot of people with questions about their stimulus payment.

There is an online tracking tool that will give you an idea of when you’ll receive your payment.

How can you track your stimulus payment?

The IRS offers a Get My Payment tool that you can use to track the status of your stimulus payment.

The tool is updated once everyday, usually overnight. The first batch of payments will be sent by direct deposit. Some people may have received their payment on March 12.

Who is eligible for the payment?

The legislation provides a payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, and $1,400 per dependent.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 get the full amount, and so do married couples who earn up to $150,000.

There is a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples. Income is based on your 2020 tax filing or your 2019 taxes if you haven’t filed yet.

