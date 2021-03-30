Live stream: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge PeterCahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Watch live coverage of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

Watch live beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:

America watches trial -- AP:

Opening the case in a Minnesota courtroom, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell relied heavily on video from last May showing white former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee onto the neck of Floyd, a Black man. The widely seen video launched a worldwide reckoning on race.

Blackwell and defense attorney Eric Nelson’s arguments were shown live on at least 12 TV networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, HLN, Black News Channel, CourtTV, CSPAN, the Law & Crime Network and Newsmax.

Video also streamed on affiliated livestreams for many of those networks, along with TheRoot.com and PBS’ “NewsHour.” Websites for The New York Times and Washington Post streamed it on their homepages, and The Associated Press offered its subscribers a livestream.

“It’s a nerve-wracking moment for America,” said former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, now an MSNBC contributor.

The Chauvin case is probably the most high-profile criminal trial since George Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering Black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2013, said Dan Abrams, the legal commentator who launched the Law & Crime Network four years after that.

Some of the networks, anticipating that video of Chauvin before Floyd’s death would be a major part of Blackwell’s argument, warned viewers of the sensitivity of what they were about to see.

