LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 7)

Day seven of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Tuesday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

The Minneapolis police chief who called George Floyd’s death “murder” soon after it happened testified that Officer Derek Chauvin had clearly violated department policy when he pinned Floyd’s neck beneath his knee for more than 9 minutes.

Continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach was “in no way, shape or form” part of department policy or training, “and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values,” Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Monday on Day Six of Chauvin’s murder trial.

Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death last May, and in June called it “murder.”

While police have long been accused of closing ranks to protect fellow members of the force charged with wrongdoing — the “blue wall of silence,” as it’s known — some of the most experienced officers in the Minneapolis department have taken the stand to openly condemn Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd.

