LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 8)

A girl holds her fist in the air while visiting the memorial for George Floyd on June 9, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Day eight of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Wednesday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

The parade of Minneapolis police officers rejecting a former officer’s actions in restraining George Floyd continued at his murder trial, including a use-of-force instructor who said officers were coached to “stay away from the neck when possible.”

Lt. Johnny Mercil on Tuesday became the latest member of the Minneapolis force to take the stand as part of an effort by prosecutors to dismantle the argument that Derek Chauvin was doing what he was trained to do when he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck last May.

Several experienced officers, including the police chief himself, have testified that Floyd should not have been kept pinned to the pavement for close to 9 1/2 minutes by prosecutors’ reckoning as the Black man lay face-down, his hands cuffed behind his back.

According to testimony and records submitted Tuesday, Chauvin took a 40-hour course in 2016 on how to recognize people in crisis — including those suffering mental problems or the effects of drug use — and how to use de-escalation techniques to calm them down.

Sgt. Ker Yang, the Minneapolis police official in charge of crisis-intervention training, said officers are taught to “slow things down and re-evaluate and reassess.”

