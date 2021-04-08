LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 9)

A woman holds a George Floyd picture while seated on a concrete barrier near the Hennepin County Government Center Monday, April 5, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Day nine of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Thursday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Watch live beginning at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 8 using the video player below.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

Jurors in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death are hearing from investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, an agency that could be viewed as the state’s equivalent of the FBI.

The BCA has come under fire for its investigations of other police-involved deaths, especially the case of a Minneapolis officer who shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in 2017. It has kept a lower public profile while leading the investigation into the roles of Derek Chauvin and three other fired officers in Floyd’s death last May. Senior Special Agent James Reyerson testified Wednesday about his role as lead investigator.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is a statewide agency that provides investigative and other services to help solve crimes, often to back up smaller law enforcement agencies that lack sufficient resources. The BCA also provides laboratory, training and criminal record services. It has more than 300 agents, analysts, scientists and other staff at its headquarters and lab in St. Paul and offices around the state. Many states have something similar.

