LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 10)

Day 10 of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Friday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Watch live beginning at 10:15 a.m. Friday, April 9 using the video player below.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, medical experts testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd’s drug use and underlying health problems killed him.

“A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died,” prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified Thursday.

Ad

Using easy-to-understand language to explain medical concepts and even loosening his necktie to illustrate a point, Tobin told the jury that Floyd’s breathing was severely constricted while Chauvin and two other Minneapolis officers held the 46-year-old Black man down on his stomach last May with his hands cuffed behind him and his face jammed against the ground.

The lack of oxygen resulted in brain damage and caused his heart to stop, the witness said.

Read more here.