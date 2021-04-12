LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 11)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18, 2020: A man holds a picture of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 18, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Day 11 of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Monday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Watch live beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12 using the video player below.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd ‘s death enters its third week Monday, with the state nearing the end of a case built on searing witness accounts, official rejections of the neck restraint and expert testimony attributing Floyd’s death to a lack of oxygen.

Derek Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Police were called to a neighborhood market where Floyd, who was Black, was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit bill. Bystander video of Floyd, pinned by Chauvin and two other officers as he cried “I can’t breathe” and eventually grew still, sparked protests and scattered violence around the U.S.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argues that Floyd’s death was caused by drug use and underlying health conditions including a bad heart. He’s expected to call his own medical experts after the prosecution wraps its case, expected early this week. Nelson hasn’t said whether Chauvin will testify.

The second week of the trial was dominated by technical testimony, beginning with senior Minneapolis Police Department officials, including Chief Medaria Arradondo, testifying that Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd violated department policy.

