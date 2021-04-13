LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 12)

Flowers are placed next to an image of George Floyd on a fence surrounding Cal Anderson Park, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, inside what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Day 12 of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Tuesday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Watch live beginning at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 using the video player below.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

The defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death was set to start presenting its case Tuesday, following 11 days of a prosecution narrative that combined wrenching video with clinical analysis by medical and use-of-force experts to condemn Derek Chauvin’s actions.

Prosecutors called their final witnesses Monday, leaving only some administrative matters before they were expected to rest Tuesday. Once the defense takes over, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson is expected to have his own experts testify that it was Floyd’s drug use and bad heart, not Chauvin’s actions, that killed him.

Ad

The defense hasn’t said whether Chauvin will take the stand.

Prosecutors effectively wrapped up their case with George Floyd’s younger brother, alternately smiling and tearing up as he recalled Floyd, followed by another look at the harrowing video and testimony from a use-of-force expert who said Chauvin’s actions were clearly unreasonable.

The matter of what is reasonable carries great weight: Police officers are allowed certain latitude to use deadly force when someone puts the officer or other people in danger. But legal experts say a key question for the jury will be whether Chauvin’s actions were reasonable in those specific circumstances.

Read more here.