LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 13)

Pakistani truck-art artist Haider Ali paints the portrait of George Floyd on the wall of his home in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 12, 2020. Ali painted Floyd's mural to pay tribute to a black man who died after being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Day 13 of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Wednesday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

The defense for a former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death challenged the heart of the case against the officer, calling a use-of-force expert who testified that Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd and said it might have gone easier if the Black man had been “resting comfortably” on the pavement.

Taking the stand Tuesday at Chauvin’s murder trial, Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California, officer, stoutly defended Chauvin’s actions, even as a prosecutor pounded away at the witness, banging the lectern at one point during cross-examination and growing incredulous over Brodd’s use of the “resting comfortably” phrase.

“It’s easy to sit and judge ... an officer’s conduct,” Brodd testified. “It’s more of a challenge to, again, put yourself in the officer’s shoes to try to make an evaluation through what they’re feeling, what they’re sensing, the fear they have, and then make a determination.”

He said he doesn’t believe Chauvin and the other officers used deadly force when they held Floyd down on his stomach, his hands cuffed behind his back and Chauvin’s knee on his neck or neck area for what prosecutors say was 9 1/2 minutes.

