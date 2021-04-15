LIVE STREAM: Coverage of Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death (Day 14)

Visitors browse a memorial to George Floyd as a new addition commemorating Daunte Wright is displayed outside Cup Foods, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Day 14 of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is underway Thursday, and you can watch it live right here.

Chauvin faces several charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Watch live beginning at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 15 using the video player below.

Warning: This stream may include images and audio that some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing.

George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense Wednesday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.

Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner who is now with a consulting firm, said the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old Black man’s death last May.

Ad

“All of those combined to cause Mr. Floyd’s death,” he said on the second day of the defense case.

Fowler also testified that he would classify the manner of death “undetermined,” rather than homicide, as the county’s chief medical examiner ruled. He said Floyd’s death had too many conflicting factors, some of which could be ruled homicide and some that could be considered accidental.

Read more here.