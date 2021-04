NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter unlocked its rotor blades, allowing them to spin freely, on April 7, 2021, the 47th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA collected data from their small helicopter Ingenuity on Monday morning that revealed its successful flight on mars -- the first controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

