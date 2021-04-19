US nonprofit brings safe playgrounds to underserved communities

All across the U.S., including here in Detroit, one nonprofit is hard at work bringing playgrounds -- and smiles -- to children in communities often overlooked.

Many view playgrounds as a childhood rite of passage. Sadly, because of social and racial inequities, not all communities have safe places for kids to play.

In response, national organization Kaboom, along with 11 million volunteers, design and build safe playspaces in underserved communities. The nonprofit has built over 17,000 playspaces that range from traditional playgrounds to adventure courses.

Kaboom CEO Lysa Ratliff says that the pandemic has increased the need for these types of spaces, especially since children haven’t been going to school due to a switch to remote learning.

See the full report in the video above.

