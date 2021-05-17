LIVE STREAM: President Biden provides US COVID update

FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

President Joe Biden is providing an update on the nation’s coronavirus pandemic and response during a news briefing Monday afternoon.

Watch live beginning at 1 p.m. in the video player below.

The president’s remarks come just after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask and social distancing guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans.

As of last Thursday, the CDC says that fully vaccinated people -- those who are two weeks past their final COVID vaccine dose -- do not have to wear face masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Fully vaccinated people can also quit social distancing.

Masks are still expected to be worn in crowded indoor settings, such as on public transportation and in hospitals.

Ad

View: Updated CDC mask wearing, COVID testing guidance for fully vaccinated

The CDC’s guidelines are just that -- guidelines. Individual states, local governments and businesses can still choose to impose their own mask and social distancing mandates.

The new guidance has garnered some criticism across the country from people and experts alike, many of whom say it is impossible to know who is fully vaccinated against COVID and who is not, making it difficult to police such guidelines.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky defended the organization’s abrupt change of course over the weekend, saying the updates to the organization’s guidelines were driven by science and data alone -- which, she says, is promising.

Ad

More: Some aren’t ready to give up masks despite new CDC guidance

More national news