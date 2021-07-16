Michigan coronavirus cases up to 897,598; Death toll now at 19,848

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 897,598 as of Friday, including 19,848 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 881 new cases and 16 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 294 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 896,717 cases and 19,832 deaths.

Of the 16 deaths announced Friday, seven were identified through a Vital Records review.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Tuesday, near the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 189 on Monday -- slightly higher than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 8 on Tuesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,000 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 62.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 605,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 322 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Ad

Worldwide, more than 184 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.98 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 1:

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: