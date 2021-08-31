Partly Cloudy icon
79º

National

Americans urged to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada amid COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Department of state raises travel advisory to level 3

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Canada, USA, News, Travel, US Department of State, Department of State, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, International, Traveling
U.S. adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid COVID pandemic
U.S. adds Canada to its 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid COVID pandemic

DETROITThe U.S. Department of State is urging residents to reconsider travel to Canada due to spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC issued a travel health notice due to COVID-19, indicating there is a high level of COVID in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID and developing symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated.

  • Canada is currently at Level 3: Reconsider travel
  • Click here to view the latest travel advisory information for Canada.

Before you plan any international travel, you should review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

The CDC wants anyone who travels to Canada to be fully vaccinated before traveling. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Canada.

Read: US keeps ban on nonessential Canada, Mexico border crossings to slow COVID

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter