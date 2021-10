(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National Summit on Adult Literacy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DETROIT – First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Michigan on Sunday evening for her visit to the annual Yeshiva Beth Yehudah dinner in Detroit.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also was set to attend the event with Biden.

The dinner is being held at the Marriott Renaissance hotel in Detroit. The dinner’s theme is “An Evening of Hope and Renewal.”

The White House said the First Lady was invited to deliver the dinner’s keynote remarks by Senator Debbie Stabenow (D, MI).

More: Detroit news