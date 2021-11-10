Veterans Day 2021: Check for these freebies and deals for service members

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and restaurants and businesses nationwide will show gratitude for service members with free meals, discounts and other perks.

We’re keeping a list of freebies, deals and discounts for service members right here:

Applebee’s:

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active-duty and veteran military members to visit their local Applebee’s to enjoy a complimentary entrée from a selection of items.

Buy Buy Baby:

Service members and veterans get 25% off their entire purchase from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

Ad

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse:

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country’s veterans and active-duty members with a free meal from their special menu of items and a free Dr Pepper beverage.

Chili’s Grill & Bar:

Chili’s is offering service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Dunkin’:

Veterans and active-duty military service members can receive a free donut of choice at participating locations.

IHOP:

Veterans will have the choice of free Red, White and Blue Pancakes or a Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday when dining in at an IHOP. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Ad

Little Caesars:

Little Caesars is offering veterans and active military a free lunch combo at participating stores nationwide on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for details.

Olive Garden:

On Nov. 11, Olive Garden restaurants will offer veterans and current members of the military who dine in a free entrée from a special menu. All entrees include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or our famous house salad. Click here for locations.

Outback Steakhouse:

Outback is honoring all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and all first responders with 10% off their entire check all day, every day (with valid state or federal service ID).