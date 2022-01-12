38º

National

Live stream: Harry Reid lies in state at the Capitol

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Live at 11 a.m.: Sen. Harry Reid lies in state at the Capitol rotunda and lawmakers pay their respects.

Watch live as former Sen. Harry Reid lies in state Wednesday at the Capitol rotunda and lawmakers pay their respects.

