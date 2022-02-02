41º

LIVE STREAM: Groundhog Day 2022, will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

Will winter be longer or shorter this year? Groundhog will predict

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year's event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Will Punxsutawney Phil predict an early spring? We’ll find out for Groundhog Day 2022 in Pennsylvania.

Join live coverage from Gobbler’s Knob on Feb. 2 at 7:15 a.m. to see Punxsutawney Phil give his 136th Groundhog Day prognostication.

Watch live Groundhog Day 2022 coverage:

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

