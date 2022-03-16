Live stream: Biden discusses US response to Ukraine following Zelenskyy’s plead for more help

United States President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday afternoon in response to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plead to Congress to step up aid as Russian forces continue to attack the European country.

Biden discussed the assistance that is being provided to Ukraine as the fighting enters its third week.

On Wednesday morning, President Zelenskyy addressed Congress during a video call, requesting U.S. lawmakers do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces, who are escalating attacks throughout the country.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “I call on you to do more.”

The president requested that the U.S. block all Russian imports and cut off any economic ties to the nation and its businesses, saying, “Peace is more important than income.”

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for NATO to institute a no-fly zone over Ukraine in an effort to halt the now thousands of Russian missiles that have struck the nation and its people, the president said Wednesday, but Western allies have declined to make such a move in fear of escalating violence and entering war with Russia.

On Tuesday, the U.S. added more sanctions against Russia, targeting Russian military officials specifically. The U.S. also added sanctions against Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko. And the EU added sanctions against 15 individuals, including the chief executive of Russia’s state-run television station Channel One, which the EU says is used to spread propaganda.

President Biden is scheduled to visit Brussels next week to talk with NATO and EU leaders about Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

