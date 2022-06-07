Full video: Matthew McConaughey delivers emotional plea for gun law reform after Uvalde shooting

Matthew McConaughey appeared in the White House briefing room to tell the stories of the kids murdered in Uvalde, his hometown, and to push for common sense gun law reform.

McConaughey delivered an emotional 22-minute speech at the podium, sharing stories from the families he met in Uvalde, and talking about the need to change laws, and to make sure “their lives mattered.”

“We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before. A window where it seems like real change, real change can happen,” McConaughey said. “I’m here today in the hopes of applying what energy, reason and passion that I have into trying to turn this moment into a reality. Because as I said, this moment is different.”

“We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns,” McConaughey said.

