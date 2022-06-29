How to see the James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images when NASA goes live next month

We’re going to get a look at the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope next month.
NASA is going to share the images and release spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope.
Read: NASA seeks formation of first galaxies with James Webb Space Telescope
Watch the official NASA broadcast LIVE on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. below (or click here):
Images will also be shared online, click here.