How to see the James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images when NASA goes live next month

An image of the James Webb Space Telescope taken on March 5, 2020.

We’re going to get a look at the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope next month.

NASA is going to share the images and release spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope.

Watch the official NASA broadcast LIVE on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. below (or click here):

Images will also be shared online, click here.