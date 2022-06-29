75º

How to see the James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images when NASA goes live next month

It’s the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

An image of the James Webb Space Telescope taken on March 5, 2020. (NASA/Chris Gunn)

We’re going to get a look at the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope next month.

NASA is going to share the images and release spectroscopic data during a live broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope.

Watch the official NASA broadcast LIVE on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. below (or click here):

Images will also be shared online, click here.

