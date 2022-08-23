Report: President Joe Biden’s decision on student loan forgiveness could come this week

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to "heal the soul of the nation." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement on student loan forgiveness as soon as Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Monthly loan payments are scheduled to resume at the end of August. They have been paused for more than two years as part of a COVID relief policy.

While the White House said no final decision has been made, NBC News said three sources have confirmed that the president will extend the pause on student loan debt payments for several months. The sources also told NBC News that he will forgive loans up to $10,000 for those with yearly incomes of less than $125,000.

According to CNBC, the country’s outstanding student loan debt exceeds $1.7 trillion and around 40 million Americans are in debt for their education. Before the COVID pandemic, around 10 million borrowers were behind on their payments.

Ad

Previous: Will the student loan payment pause be extended? Reports indicate it’s possible