White House to stop sending free at-home COVID tests Friday

The government will stop sending free at-home COVID tests Friday because of insufficient congressional funding.

The stockpile of the tests is being depleted and officials want to have enough on hand in the event of a fall surge, according to a report.

The free tests were being sent at no cost to recipients who requested them online at COVID.gov/tests. The program will end Friday (Sept. 2), according to an announcement on the site -- unless there’s another round of funding from Congress.

“If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov,” a source told NBC News. “Until then, we believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course.”

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.” COVID.gov/tests

Currently, every home in the U.S is eligible to order three rounds of free at-home tests. If you need help ordering a test, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

