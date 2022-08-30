Texas reports first death of person with monkeypox in adult who was ‘severely immunocompromised’

Texas officials have reported the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States.

According to the CDC, there are 18,101 cases in the United States. Michigan officials are tracking 176 cases in the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox on Aug. 30. The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was “severely immunocompromised.” Officials are investigating to determine the cause of death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

Ad

According to officials, for most people, infection with monkeypox is painful but not life threatening.

Read more: Where is monkeypox in Michigan? Here’s a map of cases and everything you should know about symptoms

(Can’t see the map? Click here.)

Read: US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC.

Ad

The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

It was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The source of the disease is still unknown. The first human case was recorded in 1970.

Read: University of Michigan expert: What you should know about monkeypox

How and when to test for monkeypox

If you think you have monkeypox or have had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox you should visit your healthcare provider.

When you’re testing for monkeypox make sure you use swab samples taken directly from a lesion (rash or growth), according to the FDA.

The FDA said it is not aware of clinical data supporting samples from blood or saliva for monkeypox testing. If you do not test a lesion you might have false test results.

Ad

Visual examples of a monkeypox rash. (NHS)

Symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after infection. Sometimes people get a rash first, then other symptoms. Others only get a rash.

Symptoms of monkeypox include the following:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.



Monkeypox symptoms graphic. (CDC)

What to do if you have symptoms

You should talk to your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of monkeypox. The CDC suggests reminding your healthcare provider that monkeypox is circulating.

Avoid close contact with others until you are examined. You should also avoid close contact with your pets or other animals.

If your test is positive you should stay isolated until your rash is healed, all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Previous: 1st monkeypox case in Metro Detroit: What you need to know

Is monkeypox deadly? How is it treated?

More than 99% of people who get the type of monkeypox that is spreading are likely to survive.

Ad

People with weakened immune systems and who are younger than 8 years old are more likely to get seriously ill or die.

There are no specific treatments for monkeypox. However, the CDC says antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox may be used to treat infections.

Antivirals, such as tecovirimat (TPOXX), may be recommended for people who are more likely to get severely ill, like patients with weakened immune systems.

How does monkeypox spread?

It can spread through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. It can also spread during prolonged face-to-face contact or during sex. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

It can spread through items that have touched the infectious rash or body fluids (clothing or linens). It is possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals either by being scratched or bitten, eating meat or using products from the infected animal.

Ad

If you do not have symptoms you cannot spread the virus. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Read: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknown