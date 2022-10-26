Clorox recalls Pine-Sol scented cleaners after infection-causing bacteria found

Clorox has recalled several Pine-Sol cleaners after they were found to contain a bacteria that could cause serious infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The recalled products may contain a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It’s an organism found in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face the risk of serious infection and may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria.

The recalled products were produced between January 2021 and September 2022. There are an estimated 37 million products that have been recalled.

The following products are included in the recall:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in: Lavender Clean Sparkling Wave Lemon Fresh

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in: Lavender Clean Sparkling Wave Lemon Fresh Orange Energy

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol in Lemon Fresh Cleaners



Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in the recall.

How to tell if the bottle of Pine-Sol you have has been recalled

The recall is of Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners in the following scents: Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The date codes begin with the prefix “A4″ and are followed by a 5-digit number less than 22249.

The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.

Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022.

Pine-Sol recall. (Clorox)

What to do if you have a recalled Pine-Sol product

You should stop using the recalled bottle of Pine-Sol immediately.

You should take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code and then dispose of the product in its container with household trash.

You can contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, if you have the receipt, or the manufacturer’s suggested retail price if you do not have a receipt.

The products were sold online at Amazon, and in stores at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s Publix, and other major retailers nationwide for between $2.50 and $12.50.

No injuries have been reported.

Have a recalled product and want more information? Call Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on “Recall Information.”

