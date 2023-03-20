Twitter is taking away free text message two-factor authentication: How to secure your account

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter is taking away access to SMS-based two-factor authentication from users who don’t pay for a Twitter Blue subscription. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Twitter is taking away access to SMS-based two-factor authentication from users who don’t pay for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Two-factor authentication is an additional step that requires a user to enter a code or security key to access their account. In the past, Twitter has offered three methods of two-factor authentication: text message, authentication app, and security key.

In a blog post, Twitter said that it has seen phone-number-based two-factor authentication “be used - and abused - by bad actors.” Elon Musk said scammers were costing the company $60 million every year with fake SMS charges.

Twitter will no longer accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue, a subscription starts at $8 a month or $84 a year.

Twitter users who don’t pay for a subscription will have 30 days to disable SMS-based two-factor authentication and enroll in another method. After March 20, 2023, non-Twitter Blue accounts using SMS-based two-factor authentication will have it disabled.

“After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method.” Twitter

Twitter is encouraging non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. More information is available in Twitter’s Help Center.

How to change two-factor authentication settings on Twitter

Here is how you can access the two-factor authentication settings on your Twitter account.

If you’re not going to pay for Twitter Blue, then you’ll want to switch to an authentication app or a security key.

The easiest option is to use an authentication app. CNBC suggests using Google Authenticator, Duo Mobile or Twilio’s Authy. Once you download the app the promps should walk you through the next steps.

