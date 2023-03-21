Wild bird food sold in hardware stores in southern states recalled over concerns it could harm birds

Kaytee is recalling some of its wild bird food over elevated levels of a by-product that could harm wild birds.

The bird food was distributed to ACE Hardware stores in the Southeastern United States. The recall involves eight pound bags from one lot of Kaytee Wild Bird Food Birders Blend over potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to wild birds if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesses have been reported. No other Kaytee products are affected.

The bird food was packaged in clear plastic bags and shipped to ACE Hardware Distribution Centers in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Those distribution centers ship to stores in the Southeastern United States.

Retailers have been asked to remove the product from their inventory and shelves. People who purchased the wild bird food should return it to the place they bought it for a full refund.

Product Size UPC Lot No. Best by Kaytee® Wild Bird Food Birders’ Blend 8 lb 0 71859 02711 1 PennPak1

102022

933 041224

People with questions may contact Kaytee Customer Service: 1-800-KAYTEE1 (1-800-529-8331), Monday through Friday, 6:00 am – 4:00 pm CST.

