Shore-to-Shore birding trail in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula covers more than 400 miles, has 40 stops

There is a new birding trail in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that covers more than 400 miles and includes 40 birding stops.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources developed the Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail with the help of several partners. It’s a driving/walking trail that goes through parts of Chippewa, Schoolcraft, Luce and Mackinac counties.

“It is no secret that Michigan is home to many natural wonders and diverse bird species, making it a location that birdwatchers, also known as birders, flock to,” said Jayne Roohr, a DNR wildlife technician at Newberry.

The trails are self-guided routes that direct birders to designated locations that offer bird-viewing opportunities. The locations also feature the natural and cultural features of local communities.

Read: Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Ad

The trail is within the shorelines of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan and Lake Huron and passes through several communities, including St. Ignace, Sault Ste. Marie, Bay Mills, Newberry, Seney, Engadine, Naubinway, Trout Lake, Brevort and Epoufette.

“Whether you visit the Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail to cross off another life bird from your list or come to enjoy the unique species found in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, there is no doubt that you will experience the awe-inspiring wonder of the region and enjoy local hospitality and culture,” a passage from the website promoting the trail reads.

Some of the birds highlighted in the area include opportunities to see up to 10 species of owls, three species of grouse, numerous warblers and other sought-after perching bird species, endangered piping plovers and Kirtland’s warblers, which are more typically associated with the northern Lower Peninsula.

Ad

The trail traverses Lake Superior’s southern shore from Sault Ste. Marie to Whitefish Point, which is Michigan’s premier birding destination. From there, the trail heads south and east through forests, bogs and patches of grassland.

Stops along the trail include forested and nonforested habitats in the Hiawatha National Forest, the Seney National Wildlife Refuge, the Silver Creek Birding Trail and a variety of other favored birding locations.

Click here to learn more about the Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail.

A Shore-to-Shore Birding Trail sign is shown posted at the old Eckerman Trout Pond in the eastern Upper Peninsula. (Evan Griffis)

Want to become a birder? Here are some resources

Michigan has more than 450 bird species throughout the state and there is a lot of information out there to get you started. You can check out one of Michigan’s birding trails, state parks, and recreation areas -- or even your local park.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plenty of resources on birding, you can view that here.

Ad

The Michigan Sea Grant has a free online video series called Michigan Birding 101, you can view that here.

Read: Hey, birders! There’s a new birdwatching website, map available for the St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail