Hoverboards sold at Target recalled after child, teenager die in Pennsylvania fire

About 53,000 self-balancing scooters, also known as hoverboards, sold by Jetson Electric Bikes are being recalled after a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old died in a fire in Pennsylvania last year believed to be started by the product.

The CPSC announced Thursday, March 30, the recall of the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards, saying that the lithium-ion battery packs in the product can overheat, posing a fire hazard. There have been multiple reports of the hoverboards burning, sparking or melting -- of which, several involving reports of flames, and one report of deaths related to the recall.

According to the CPSC, two sisters died in a fire on April 1, 2022, in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, and it is believed that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire. The parents suffered smoke inhalation injuries.

Both the CPSC and Jetson Electric Bikes are urging consumers to stop using and charging these hoverboards immediately.

The manufacturing company is offering a full refund to consumers who have purchased this product.

Click here for the instructions from the company on how to receive a refund.

The recalled hoverboards were sold at Target, in-store and online, as well as online at ridejetson.com from Aug. 2018 to Nov. 2021.

Here is the product description from the CPSC:

“This recall involves all 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards. The self-balancing scooters/hoverboards have two wheels with light up hubcaps and come in the following colors: black, blue, red, pink, and purple with a black platform. Jetson is printed on one side of the body and on the top of the footpads. Affected units were manufactured from 2018 through 2019 and have a UL certification label and serial number on the bottom of the unit. Affected units do not have a barcode on the bottom of the unit. Units with a barcode next to the serial number are not included in this recall. The charge port on affected units has three pins and is located to the left of the power button. Units with a charge port that has just one pin and is located to the right of the power button are not included in this recall.”

If you have questions about this recall you should contact Jetson Electric Bikes at 800-635-4815 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.ridejetson.com/rogue-recall.

Click here to read the full announcement from the CPSC.

