Live stream: Donald Trump heads to Manhattan court for arraignment on criminal charges

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges relating to allegations that he made hush-money payments to bury extramarital sexual encounters.

The ex-president, who arrived in New York City on Monday, is expected to surrender to a criminal courthouse and face a judge on Tuesday, April 4. The arraignment hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., and Trump is expected to make the 4-mile drive from Trump Tower to the courthouse sometime before then.

Former President Trump -- who hopes to return to the White House in 2025 after losing his second presidential bid to now-President Joe Biden in 2020 -- is the first-ever former president to be indicted, though he isn’t the first ex-president to face legal troubles. Trump is facing criminal charges after a grand jury investigated alleged hush-money payments made to women during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Since last week’s indictment, many details have been under seal. More details are expected to be revealed Tuesday.

