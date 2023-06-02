89º

Cedar Point identifies debris that fell from rollercoaster on Memorial Day

Wheel was replaced and the Corkscrew resumed normal operations

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Corkscrew, roller coaster at Cedar Point (Coasterman1234 at en.wikipedia)

SANDUSKY, Ohio. – A piece of debris that fell from a rollercoaster at Cedar Point on Memorial Day has been identified by the Ohio amusement park.

The debris was found by a Cedar Point visitor, who took a photo that circulated around social media showing a large piece of red and blue debris next to the Corkscrew coaster.

Cedar Point tells WKYC it was a piece of urethane tire tread separated from a wheel on the Corkscrew rollercoaster. The wheel was replaced and the Corkscrew resumed normal operations.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) told WKYC that it had inspected and permitted Cedar Point’s rollercoasters prior to its season opening in May, and wasn’t aware of any incidents involving the Corkscrew.

