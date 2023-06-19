Vessel taking tourists to explore Titanic wreckage goes missing in Atlantic

This image provided by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shows the bow of the Titanic 12,500 feet (3.8 kilometers) below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles (640 kilometers) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada in 1986. Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the dive is being released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP)

Coast guard crews are searching for a submarine carrying tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic that went missing on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News they were activating a search and rescue operation off the coast of Newfoundland.

The tour operator, OceanGate Expeditions, deploys submersible vessels for deep sea expeditions, including an option to view the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, about 400 miles off the Newfoundland coast. The seven-night Titanic voyage runs about $25,000.

The company said in a statement, “Our entire focus is on crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible. We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

It’s unclear how many people are on board the vessel.

The sinking of the Titanic in 1912 resulted in the deaths of more than 1,500 after the ship hit an iceberg during its maiden voyage.